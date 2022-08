Moose Utility Division has introduced the new RZR belt removal tool. Moose Utility’s belt removal tool is essential for quick and easy belt changes on the Polaris RZR UTV. The tool is made from CNC machined billet aluminum that has a knurled round handle for better grip. The tool is designed so it will not slip and harm clutch housing, making it safer to use than the stock tool. It is made in the U.S. with a MSRP listed at $30.95.

