Jeremy Martin to make broadcast commentary debut at Spring Creek National

The second half of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will get underway with the series’ annual visit to the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” in Minnesota for Round 7 of the 2022 season.

Millville’s legendary Spring Creek MX Park will present one of the most dynamic track layouts on the schedule on Saturday, July 16, at the Frescados Tortillas Spring Creek National. Broadcast coverage of all four motos featuring the 250 Class and 450 Class will be showcased live on MAVTV Motorsports Network, with live streaming coverage on “MAVTV on FloRacing,” for which Pro Motocross fans can sign up for $6.99 a month.

When it comes to navigating the challenges of Spring Creek, there’s no better person than two-time Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion and three-time Spring Creek National winner Jeremy Martin to lend his expertise. The Millville native, younger brother of veteran racer Alex Martin, and son of the track’s owners, John and Greta Martin, will bring that unparalleled insight into the broadcast booth on Saturday, where he’ll make his debut alongside host and lead commentator Jason Weigandt as All-Star Analyst.

Although a shoulder injury ended Jeremy’s 2022 season before it even began and will prevent him from defending his Spring Creek victory from 2021, the newly signed Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider eagerly accepted the invitation to still be a part of his home race, albeit in a more unique capacity. In addition to his championship accolades (2014 & 2015), Martin’s 20 career wins place him in a tie for fourth on the all-time 250 Class wins list, while his 46 career podiums are the second most in the history of the division, just one shy of tying the all-time mark.

Domestic coverage of the Frescados Tortillas Spring Creek National in the United States will be highlighted by exclusive live network coverage on MAVTV Motorsports Network, showcasing both motos for the 250 Class and 450 Class, beginning at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Additionally, live streaming coverage will be available to mobile viewers in both the U.S. and in countries all over the world, with all four motos showcased on “MAVTV on FloRacing,” beginning at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Coverage of qualifying will also be streamed live on “MAVTV on FloRacing,” beginning at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

