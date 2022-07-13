Sales team email template provided by Dealership Performance CRM

Countless emails are sent by a dealership salesperson daily. Between introductory emails to follow-up emails, a lot of time is required behind the computer screen. While a key skill required for any high-performing salesperson is the ability to communicate effectively, your salesperson might appreciate time saved with the perfect response ready to go for any situation.

Dealership Performance CRM provides templates for dealership sales teams. Email templates help sales teams work productively throughout the day while remaining responsive and professional to every customer demographic. A simple fill-in-the-blank email allows a salesperson to streamline their day without skimping on the vital communication aspect of the job. For example, when a salesperson first reaches out to a customer who has visited the showroom, they may send an email like this one:

Hello {first_name},

Once again, thank you for taking the time to stop by {dealer_name}! I enjoyed the opportunity to meet you and am looking forward to helping you create an experience that will last a lifetime with your {make} {model}!

If you have any questions or concerns that come up along the way, please don’t hesitate to reach out! I am here to assist you no matter where you are in the process.

I look forward to talking with you soon.

The ability to fill in this simple template and send it off to the prospect within seconds saves valuable time in a salesperson’s day, while ensuring that the prospect receives a follow-up. This could be the difference that converts a lead to a sale.

Dealership Performance CRM provides templates for a wide variety of scenarios including post-lead follow-ups, re-engagement for leads gone cold, missing information requests from a customer inquiry and more. These templates provide a significant helping hand when moving a prospect along the customer journey while taking busywork off the shoulders of your sales team. Dealerships that strive to maintain a professional image, help their sales staff work efficiently and maximize every opportunity for a sale will go far by implementing email templates.

Advertisement