Honda unveils 2023 CRF450R

Celebrating five decades of elite motocross heritage, Honda on Friday unveiled the latest edition of its flagship motocross bike, the 2023 CRF450R, during a media event. Held on the eve of the opening 2023 AMA Pro Motocross round at Fox Raceway, the function featured the entire Team Honda HRC lineup – Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence – as well as Honda legends from the past, including champions Gary Jones, Johnny O'Mara, Rick Johnson and Trey Canard, as well as former Team Manager Dave Arnold.

2023 Honda CRF450R

Introduced 50 years after the debut of the 1973 CR250M Elsinore – Honda's original motocross machine – the 2023 CRF450R receives key engine updates and chassis revisions targeted at enhancing corner-exit acceleration and improving handling. In addition, a 50th Anniversary Edition is offered, honoring Honda's motocross heritage with a special livery evoking the iconic CR models that dominated 1980s AMA Supercross and Motocross.

Honda's success in motocross started with the aforementioned 1973 CR250M Elsinore, which Jones piloted to Honda's first AMA Motocross Championship. In the half-century since, additional titles have been delivered by a long list of champions including Marty Smith, Chuck Sun, Johnny O'Mara, Ron Lechien, David Bailey, Darrell Schultz, Micky Dymond, Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jean-Michel Bayle, Mike Kiedrowski, Doug Henry, Steve Lamson, Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Carmichael, culminating in current Team HRC rider Jett Lawrence delivering the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross 250 crown, as well as the 2022 AMA Supercross 250SX West Region title. These renowned riders have played an integral role in the development and innovation of CR and CRF motocross bikes, while cementing Honda's legendary status in the sport. Originally introduced in 2002, the CRF450R continues Honda's tradition of race-driven innovation by incorporating feedback from Team Honda HRC riders.

"Honda is synonymous with motocross, and that's a direct result of our dedication to the sport for the past five decades, as well as the invaluable contributions of top riders – from Gary Jones in 1973 to Jett Lawrence in 2022," said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential. "The 2023 CRF450R is worthy of that heritage, and the 50th Anniversary Edition pays tribute in a way that we're sure will be appreciated by motocross enthusiasts. We look forward to current and future Honda champions continuing to grow our motocross legacy."

For 2023, The CRF450R's engine and chassis updates also carry over to the premium CRF450RWE and the closed-course off-road-focused CRF450RX, raced by the SLR Honda and JCR Honda teams in the NGPC and WORCS competition.

While Honda celebrates 50 years of motocross heritage with the 2023 CRF450R, the rest of Honda's popular CRF Performance lineup, including the CRF450R-S, CRF450X, CRF450RL, CRF250R, CRF250RX and CRF150R, continues to deliver industry-leading performance and reliability.

CRF450R

The CRF450R's technical updates include a narrower intake-port shape and longer intake funnel, revised cam profile and smaller throttle body diameter, resulting in smooth power delivery and increased torque, improving acceleration out of corners. The frame's rigidity has been optimized by increasing material thickness in strategic locations and the use of steel engine mounts (replacing aluminum) helps improve front-end traction. A higher-rate shock spring and revised fork settings complement the rigidity-optimized frame without introducing harshness. To enhance strength and reduce noise, the muffler body is constructed from heat-treated aluminum, and a new inner-pipe design is used.

For 2023, Honda also offers a 50th Anniversary Edition of the model, featuring a livery reminiscent of the legendary '80s CRs that ruled AMA Motocross and Supercross. Easily recognizable to fans of that era, this version features a blue seat cover, white number plates, gold rims, gold handlebar, gray-metallic triple clamp and special graphics.

MSRP

CRF450R: $9,599

CRF450R 50th Anniversary Edition: $9,899

Availability

CRF450R: July

CRF450R 50th Anniversary Edition: September

CRF450RWE

Building upon the legendary CRF450R platform, the CRF450RWE ("Works Edition") is for the rider searching for the ultimate advantage. Purpose-built for lowering lap times and providing an unparalleled riding experience, it features an extensive list of premium upgrades inspired by the factory Team Honda HRC machines of Roczen and Sexton, including a stainless-steel Yoshimura exhaust, hand-polished cylinder ports, Hinson clutch basket and cover, Throttle Jockey seat cover and graphics, D.I.D DirtStar LT-X rims and DM2 gold chain, coated fork tubes, fork legs and shock 18 mm shock shaft, gray metallic triple clamps, Renthal Kevlar grips and dedicated ignition mapping. In addition, the CRF450RWE benefits from the same engine and chassis updates as its CRF450R sibling to improve corner-exit acceleration and handling.

MSRP: $12,399

Availability: September

CRF450RX

From high-speed NGPC and WORCS tracks to the technical woods riding of GNCC, the CRF450RX is a versatile, yet refined machine that is perfectly equipped for the variety of terrain found in closed-course off-road racing. To improve corner-exit acceleration and handling, this model receives the same chassis and engine updates as its motocross-focused relative, the CRF450R. Built with off-road specific features like dedicated ECU and suspension settings, an 18-inch rear wheel, an aluminum side stand, a large 2.1-gallon fuel tank and hand guards, the championship-proven CRF450RX is ready for the track or trail, which is why it's the motorcycle of choice for a variety of off-road racers, including the SLR Honda and JCR Honda teams.

MSRP: $9,899

Availability: October

CRF450R-S

Honda's flagship motocross machine – the CRF450R – continues to push the technological envelope in an effort to stay at the front of the pack, but some customers prioritize value. Honda addresses the needs of both groups, as the CRF450R-S (based on the 2022 CRF450R raced by factory Team Honda HRC riders Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen) is available at a very attractive price point without making a big sacrifice in terms of performance.

MSRP: $8,799

Availability: December

CRF450X

The undisputed King of the Baja 1000, Honda's bulletproof CRF450X has a record 15 wins in the legendary off-road event, the most recent coming in the 2021 edition at the hands of SLR Honda riders Justin Morgan, Mark Samuels, Kendall Norman and Brandon Prieto. Also campaigned in the AMA NHHA series by JCR Honda rider Preston Campbell, the CRF450X is an excellent trail machine too, thanks in part to its 50-state year-round off-road-legal status, plus off-road-appropriate features like a side stand, 18-inch rear wheel, headlight, sealed chain and six-speed transmission.

MSRP: $9,799

Availability: August

CRF450RL

A quintessential dual-sport machine, the CRF450RL is based on the legendary CRF450 Performance off-road platform, yet it's surprisingly smooth and comfortable on pavement. That combination of characteristics means there's nothing better at using asphalt to link together great sections of trail. Features like a quiet muffler, a vibration-damping urethane-injected swingarm and a wide-ratio six-speed transmission ensure the machine performs well on roads, while the 449 cc Unicam® engine, twin-spar aluminum frame and premium, long-travel suspension that make it a stellar performer in the dirt. Throw in Honda's legendary durability, and it's clear why the CRF450RL has made a name for itself in the dual-sport world.

MSRP: $9,999

Availability: September

CRF250R

Long the standard by which quarter-liter motocrossers are measured, the CRF250R has accumulated an enviable list of championships over the years, and it's consistently among the top sellers in its class. Noted for its exceptional handling (thanks in part to a narrow layout and low weight), excellent acceleration (achieved through notable torque and low- to midrange power) and endurance over race distance, the current platform was used by Team Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence to capture the 2022 AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship. Its performance and durability also make it a popular choice among privateers, as evidenced by the high ratio of Red Riders on start lists in 250SX Regional racing.

MSRP: $8,199

Availability: June

CRF250RX

Now in its second generation, the CRF250RX is an excellent choice for professional closed-course off-road racers, with SLR Honda's Tallon LaFountaine having raced it to the 2021 AMA NGPC Pro II National Championship and the WORCS Pro 250 title. Also campaigned in GNCC and U.S. Sprint Enduro competition by Phoenix Racing Honda riders Cody Barnes and Ruy Barbosa, the model is based on the motocross-focused CRF250R, but tailored for woods racing, off-road grand prix competition, desert racing and trail riding in legal off-road areas, thanks to application-specific features that provide appropriate suspension performance, power delivery, fuel range, hand protection and convenience.

MSRP: $8,599

Availability: June

CRF150R

The top-selling mini motocrosser in its class, Honda's CRF150R is offered in both standard and Big Wheel versions, the latter a great choice for taller riders thanks to its larger wheels, higher seat and additional rear-suspension travel. While the model is Honda's smallest motocross machine, it boasts big-bike features like Showa® suspension (a 37 mm inverted fork and a single shock mated to a Pro-Link® rear system), plus a Unicam four-stroke engine that is unique in the mini MX world, delivering a strong but smooth spread of power across the rev range.

MSRP

CRF150R: $5,299

CRF150R Big Wheel: $5,499

Availability: September