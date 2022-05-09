PSB YouTube racks up over 100 hours in views during April

Thanks to all the folks who contributed to the 4,000 views on the Powersports Business YouTube channel during April.

The 4,009 video views racked up 6,100 minutes.

News about the upcoming launch of Can-Am’s upcoming electric motorcycle took most viewed honors for the month.

And we could not be happier to reveal that we are a less than 100 subs away from 1,000 subscribers!

As for dealerships, here are some of the ones that do YouTube well and have heaps of subs.

Matt Laidlaw, CA - 154,000 subscribers

https://www.youtube.com/c/MattLaidlaw

GO AZ Motorcycles, AZ - 3,430

https://www.youtube.com/user/goazmotorcycles

Team Powersports, NC - 2,380

https://www.youtube.com/c/TEAMPOWERSPORTS

Del Amo Motorsports, CA - 1,390

https://www.youtube.com/user/ilovepowersports/videos

Advertisement

Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, AZ - 920

https://www.youtube.com/user/hdofscottsdale

Extreme Powersports GA - 463

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXeD0oZTDsxYjzaNcGT8Wbg

Let's add your franchised dealership to list (400 subs minimum). dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com.