Dealership liquidation underway from auction house

Tom Hall Auctions reports that three online auctions will be held Feb. 13-15 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern as part of a dealership’s liquidation. Located two hours from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and one hour from Washington, D.C., Duc Pond Motorsports, previously Ducati of Winchester in Virginia, is offering a variety of shop tools, parts and equipment as part of the liquidation.

There are over 800 lots to bid on in the three auctions. Credit card payment only. A 15% buyer’s premium will be added to all transactions and 5.3% sales tax will be collected on new inventory and parts. Buyer pickup is at the motorcycle shop, 663 N. Loudoun Street in Winchester, Virginia.

Take a look at the lots on https://tomhallauctions.com.