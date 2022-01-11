Employee Enrichment Day part of employee satisfaction

What date does your dealership have set aside in 2022 for Employee Enrichment Day? At Team Winnebagoland in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the dealership is letting its customers know that if they if they come to the store on Wednesday, Jan. 12, (that's today) they will find the proverbial “Gone Ice Fishin” sign on the front door.

That’s the right, the dealership will be closed Wednesday for its Annual Employee Enrichment Day. Closed All Day in order to elevate their employee satisfaction. Let us know what type of employee enrichment day your dealership has planned that require the shop to be closed. For. An. Entire. Midweek. Day. Outstanding. Love It.