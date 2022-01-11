Canceled: Parts Unlimited Louisville NVP

From LeMans Corp. headquarters in Janesville...

Due to unmanageable risks associated with the omicron variant of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is with heavy hearts that LeMans Corporation announces the cancellation of the 2022 Louisville NVP Product Expo that was scheduled for Jan. 29-30, 2022.

After very careful consideration, the decision was made with what we feel is in the best interest and safety of the industry.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause.

Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties continue to look forward and plan for the future with one goal: “continue to support our dealers and vendors as we work through these challenging times.”

Thank you for your understanding.