Join PSB as we celebrate 25 years in 2022

We’re coming to the end of the first week of the 25th anniversary of Powersports Business in 2022. We are pumped and proud of all we accomplished in 2021, and look forward to onward and upward in 2022 as the longest-standing print B2B magazine in the industry.

But as we’ve learned in recent years, the brand is much more than a magazine. None of it happens without the support of both advertiser/sponsor and dealer/reader. More than ever, we are grateful for your engagement.

To get the celebration started, you’ll see a new logo on the magazine that lands in your mailbox every month. We’ll have all sorts of other goodness related to the 25th throughout the year, culminating with an in-person celebratory toast during the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in November.

Can we help you get smarter about your operations? Can we help you get connected to people and companies that can ramp up your operations in 2022? If so, send us a note to dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com. We’re always glad to lend hand.

Is your dealership or industry business celebrating a milestone year in 2022? Let us know that also!

Our IG peeps got an early look at the new logo earlier this week below. Hop on board and give us a follow.

