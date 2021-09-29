GBC Tires secures date for 2022 Heartland Challenge Race

GBC Tires returned this year with the annual Heartland Challenge 10-Hour ATV and UTV endurance race, choosing Sports Park Raceway, an entirely new location in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Fans and media were treated to a completely redesigned track layout and vendor area, as athletes from across the country went head-to-head for a chance to hold the legendary Corncob Trophy.

With the success of this year’s event, GBC Tires has agreed to host the Heartland Challenge race once again.

For 2022, the race will be hosted at the same location on the dates of Aug. 5-6. Thanks to the support from the town of Fort Dodge, Andy Kyner’s team, and the positive feedback from racers, GBC is fully committed to next year’s race and is already preparing to bring the battle back to Sports Park Raceway. Mark your calendars and set the date for what will no doubt be the toughest endurance race in the country. See you on race day.

Quote from Any Kyner, owner of IATVHSS and the Heartland Challenge: “This year’s race was a success thanks to the residents of Fort Dodge, the fans, and every single athlete who came out to the event ready to lay it all down on the line. We thank you for all the support thus far, and for giving us a platform to showcase the sport of ATV/UTV racing.”