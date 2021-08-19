Dealers, OEMs team up for debut of Sled Season Celebration Oct. 29-30

The snowmobile manufacturer members of the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (Arctic Cat, BRP, Polaris and Yamaha) are partnering with their snowmobile dealers across North America in coordinating the first Annual Sled Season Celebration in North America. Snowmobile associations, federations and clubs also will be involved.

Events will be hosted at snowmobile-friendly venues like dealerships and clubhouses. The event will be centered around having fun, celebrating snowmobiling activities, and gathering all snowmobilers, both long time acquaintances and new snowmobiling members of the community.

North American snowmobile dealers, snowmobile clubs, associations and federations are invited to participate in the two-day celebration. Each dealer and club are encouraged to develop their own fun activities as part of the celebration. Activities could include but are not limited to:

1. Vintage sled displays

2. Show and shine displays

3. Halloween costume contest

4. Live music

5. Great food

6. Fun games such as horseshoes, corn hole toss, etc.

Advertisement

7. Snowmobile safety training

8. Maintenance seminars

9. Avalanche safety training

10. Assorted giveaways (created by the club and the dealer)

The imaginations of club members and dealers can create great, fun times to get people thinking about the upcoming snowmobiling season. The goal of the event is to have a fun way to gather snowmobilers to plan snowmobiling activities for the upcoming winter, and discuss trail expansion, backcountry access, club rides, maintenance, grooming issues and all things snowmobiles.

The event will be supported with a social media ad campaign and promoted through communication by the manufacturers and dealers. ISMA is partnering with the American Council of Snowmobile Associations (ACSA) in the U.S. and the Canadian Council of Snowmobile Organizations (CCSO) in Canada.

Following this past year’s excellent sales of new and used snowmobiles, we are looking forward to meeting the many new snowmobilers who are being introduced to the sport, the clubs and enjoy a snowmobile community’s warm welcome.