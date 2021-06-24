ACSA announces 2021 Snowmobile Dealer of the Year

At the 53rd International Snowmobile Congress (ISC), the American Council of Snowmobile Associations (ASCA) nominated the Snowmobile Dealer of the Year award to Ken’s Sports from Kaukauna, Wisconsin. The dealership has been in business for more than 52 years, with Ken and Mary Vander Loop at the helm.

The couple regularly attends snowmobile club meetings, conventions and workshops. Their generosity does not apply to only one club, but several local clubs, the Military Ride as well as with the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs. They have also donated a generator to be given away to one of the Convention attendees each year. Ken’s Sports also realizes the importance of the youth by establishing four youth academic scholarships.

“Getting the youth involved through their scholarship program shows their continued dedication to the future of snowmobiling – the youth,” said AWSC president Dave Newman in the announcement.

Most importantly, each customer that purchases a snowmobile receives a trail map – highlighting the importance of snowmobile clubs, and each customer is also encouraged to become a club member – either where they live or ride. Together their efforts emphasize the importance of snowmobile clubs and the trail system.

“Ken’s Sports truly represents snowmobiling at the grassroots level. Most of the employees are snowmobilers, so they are passionate about the sport, and partner with the clubs and AWSC,” said Newman. “They support the sport, and we are proud they are now the ACSA Dealer of the Year as well as being named the International Dealer of the Year.”

Liz and Jon Podvin of Ken’s Sports are flanked by ACSA VP Dan Long (left) and ASCA President Scott Herzog (right).