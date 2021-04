"This one’s for the girls!” claims an Instagram post from Fox River Harley-Davidson, which plans to host an “all female” ride as part of International Female Ride Day on May 1.

Numerous brands are taking part in the promotional event to widen the demographics of powersports enjoyment, as Powersports Business has recently reported.

Is your dealership doing anything to attract a female audience? If so, let us know in the comments section!