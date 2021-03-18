Space Coast Harley-Davidson hosts ‘Hellzapoppin’ freak show

Fun and unique events aimed at bringing in different crowds are a staple of any dealership’s marketing department, but it’s safe to say that Space Coast Harley-Davidson in Palm Bay, Florida, are targeting a crowd that prefers excitement.

In February the dealership hosted the first two shows of the “Face Your Fears” tour presented by the Hellzapoppin – “the world’s greatest international touring rock-n-roll circus sideshow” – where audience members were subject to human oddities, crossbow artistry, acrobatic stunts, sword swallowing and more.

Powersports Business spoke with Space Coast Marketing Director Krystal Stone about why the dealership hosted the sideshow, and we’ll have a more in-depth story in a future issue.

The Hellzapoppin sideshow at Space Coast Harley-Davidson