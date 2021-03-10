YETI SnowMX introduces 2022 lineup

YETI SnowMX has announced the launching of its 2022 snowbike models, offering enthusiasts stronger and lighter snowbike systems designed for better flotation and traction. The 2022 YETI SnowMX models have been designed for an overall smoother ride in all conditions without compromising on performance.

“When it comes to snowbikes, high performance is key,” said Guillaume Laplante, Track System Project Manager for Powersports at Michelin. “We’re happy to introduce improved bike systems that offer a faster, lighter, and stronger solution, suitable for any snow conditions. In addition, our 2022 models are easier to install and are compatible with most dirt bikes on the market.”

Lighter by more than one pound, the YETI SnowMX 2022 models feature:

* A next generation snowbike track with 2.6-inch profiles for better traction and flotation in all snow conditions, from deep powder to compacted trails and wet spring snow

* A new track that increases traction to maximize available horsepower, getting more power to the snow and improving agility

* Cup-shaped profiles to optimize surface area at all leaning angles

* New geometry for the front spindle, offering more control by reducing ski drifting and improving balance for smoother steering

* A newly designed synchrodrive case to better manage impact absorption and gain ground clearance

“The new aluminum spindle makes it easier to take sharper turns in tight, technical areas,” said Cody Matechuk, YETI SnowMX ambassador and three-time gold medalist at the X Games. “Also, trail stability has greatly improved even on rough trails, making climbs up the mountain a lot more comfortable, an advantage that will cross over into the racing environment as well.”

The Snowcheck program is back starting March 2 and continues until April 30, 2021, with systems being delivered in August. With nearly $1,900 in consumer value, the program makes it possible to customize systems with six color options, a factory-installed cargo rack, a wheel kit, shock upgrades and more.

For the second year, riders can build their dream snowbike with YETI BUCKS (up to $400) to spend on accessories, with 2022 YETI SnowMX systems are available in three models: the 129FR, the 137MT and – for a limited time – the 120FR.

The 2022 2022 YETI SnowMX