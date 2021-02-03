A PSB first: Nifty 50 semifinalist videos to premiere on YouTube

Powersports Business is ramping up its 2021 Nifty 50 program, with the video semifinalists to be featured in a YouTube premiere on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 1:00 p.m. Central.

Click below to go set your reminder for the first-ever PSB YouTube premiere!

Get a closer look at products that were submitted with a video for Powersports Business Nifty 50 consideration. Hop on the live chat to engage with fellow Nifty 50 fans from the industry.

“Video submissions were voluntary but the participation and engagement from the industry made a compilation video a must-see,” said Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon. “The YouTube channel is a perfect place to help dealers and industry members get a closer look at some of the products up for consideration for the coveted Nifty 50 award.”

The 2021 Nifty 50 winners will be revealed in the February print edition of Powersports Business magazine.