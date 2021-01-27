Video: Hattiesburg Cycles donates $10k check to charity

Has your dealership made a New Years resolution to be more involved in the community this year?



In December Powersports Business learned of Hattiesburg Cycles of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, offering a generous donation to one of its local charities – to the tune of more than $10,000. In the upcoming edition we spoke with general manager William Moore about the origins behind the (now) annual donation, their motivation for doing it and what they’ve learned from being involved in their community.

Until then, you can watch the check donation below, courtesy of the PSB YoutTube channel.

William Moore (far right) and others donate a check for more than $10,000 to the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation.