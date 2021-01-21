Top 10 PSB YouTube videos of 2020

The pandemic's onset had our industry seeking out content in numerous ways during 2020 to stay abreast of the changing retail landscape, one of which was through video. So we built a stronger Powersports Business community in 2020 by providing readers with engaging content on the PSB YouTube channel.

There is a wide and interesting array of topics that resonated with PSB readers. Sea-Doo invited PSB down to Florida for their 2021 model launch. That worked, with three of the top 10 videos of 2020 related to the new Sea-Doo lineup.

But you also wanted the straight dope straight from your industry peers, with multiple videos from the PSB Video Chat sponsored by Synchrony also resonating.

Check out the Top 10 videos by clicking the image below. You will likely never see Migos, Honda's Chuck Boderman and Jason Alpiser, a dealer from North Carolina, on the same page of PSB ever again!

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com