NPA hosts first auction at newly opened Florida location

November 5, 2020

Dealers seeking to gather pre-owned inventory for their final weeks of the 2020 calendar year were on hand this week in Lakeland, Florida. That’s where National Powersport Auctions was hosting its debut auction at its newest facility.

NPA founder Cliff Clifford, CEO Jim Woodruff and regional operations manager Mark Clifford helped get things started at NPA Florida.

