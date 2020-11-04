Watch the Taiwan Excellence Scooter Showcase live on YouTube Thursday

TAITRA, Taiwan’s economic development arm in the U.S., is inviting all friends of PSB to join them for their inaugural Taiwan Excellence Scooter Industry Online Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Join by registering here:

https://sites.google.com/taitra.org.tw/2020twtranscon

And hopping onto the livestream via YouTube here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTF_9ydhSC8&feature=youtu.be

It’s another forward-thinking approach to helping Taiwanese brands expand their U.S. presence. Some are already suppliers to American powersports vehicle companies. Other Taiwanese companies manufacturer vehicles for U.S. brands that resident on dealership showroom floors.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the "Taiwan Industry Image Promotion Project" has been organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade in conjunction with the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

In years not named 2020, PSB's Dave McMahon, Robin Hartfiel of DealerNews and others have been invited to Taipei for the Motorcycle Taiwan B2B trade show.

Hosted by TAITRA, this project will help Taiwanese firms conduct multiple online streamed conferences aimed at their target markets in November and December.

This is in an effort to promote the latest products and technologies developed by Taiwanese firms and meet the demand for safe transportation or "Transpotainment." (Does the job of moving people about but is also a "fun" vehicle and perhaps still a luxury good rather than a necessity.)

The "Taiwan Excellence Scooter Industry Showcase" will be held on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. EST with four great scooter and scooter parts firms showing off their latest products:

1. AEON MOTOR CO., LTD., announcing their latest "Ai-1 Sport ABS & Ai-3 Comfort+/ Ai-3 Comfort" smart electric scooter. The self-developed "CROERA Smart Dashboard" has a revolutionary turn-by-turn navigation system and specialized vehicle information integration system. It features rider-enabled hotkeys for navigation. When the battery is low, auto navigation can automatically direct the route to the nearest battery-swapping station.

2. Giant Protech Co., Ltd., a firm dedicated to producing a high precision motorcycle wheel, is launching their "Patented Two-Piece Forged Wheel." Two-piece wheel rims can be divided into "wheel rim" and "hub" by separating R&D. This two-piece design enhances selectivity for different motorcycle types.

3. A Man Power Transmission Co., Ltd. expanded its worldwide businesses by manufacturing motorcycle and industrial roller chains. The "High-Density Plasma Ceramic Coating Technology (HDPCCT)" has excellent anti-scratch characteristics, abrasion resistance and corrosion protection. Additionally, the color can be adjusted to meet customer's demands and various applications. German Red Dot Award has also recognized their innovative design with an award.

4. Motive Power Industry Co., Ltd.'s "TIGRA 200," with MMI (Man-Machine Interface) LCD speedometer, shows time, mileage, fuel level, RPM, and ECU information. Riders can utilize all of these scooter functions to enjoy the fun of riding.

Taiwan is one of the biggest scooter-producing countries. The scooter industry output value reached $3.5 billion in 2019. Over 1 million scooters are produced every year, and 320,000 gasoline scooters and parts were exported to overseas markets such as Japan, Italy and Spain. Due to policy changes and recent trends in European and Asian countries, electric scooters will soon become mainstream.

The winners of the Taiwan Excellence Award are looking to reach out to overseas buyers and we welcome the participation of all interested firms.

Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon will be on hand for the virtual event, and will look forward to joining fellow industry members. Sign up for free at the link above.