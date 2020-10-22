Zero recall announced by NHTSA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Zero Motorcycle is recalling certain 2021 models. The DC-DC converter can shut off when its power capacity is exceeded, shutting off the ABS, instruments, and lights, increasing the risk of a crash.

The potential number of units affected is 64. Models are 2021 DS, DSR, FX, FXS, S and SR.

Zero is recalling certain 2021 SR, S, DSR, DS, FX, and FXS motorcycles. The DC-DC converter has an insufficient power output margin to operate the anti-lock braking system (ABS), instruments, lights, indicators, and any accessories that are connected to the accessory outlet at once.

Zero will notify owners, and dealers will replace the DC-DC converter, free of charge.