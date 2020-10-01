Snow Goer Garage to feature special guests Saturday on Facebook Live

Does the first frost of the season for many of us have your dealership’s customers turning their October thoughts to their first snowmobile ride of the season? If so, Powersports Business has the ideal spot for them — and you! — on Saturday.

Typically in the midst of the Big East Powersports Show in Syracuse, New York, evey year on this date, the staff at PSB sibling magazine Snow Goer will be live on Facebook, doing a virtual celebration of the long-running event in the absence of the in-person event.

Interactive videos, shown live from the Snow Goer Garage, will include special guests, trivia contests, show specials and more. If it’s about snow and favorite ride locations and new models and gear and accessories and storytelling, you’ll find all of it here.

Get psyched up for the snowmobile season with “Snow Show Saturday,” on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Central.

Click the link below to take you to the Big East Powersports Show Facebook, and then you’re only a click away from entering the Snow Goer Garage. Wear your jacket!

https://www.facebook.com/BEPowersportsShow/

In the meantime, a trip through the show aisles in this history of the show in pictures is a great to get prepared.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powerpsortsbusiness.com