A video from Flat Out Motorsports in Indianapolis provided to Powersports Business shows that the dealership’s inventory has flat out sold out of their showroom stock of machines.

That's right, the showroom floor that was packed in March has been depleted in July thanks to the sales frenzy during COVID-19.

Check out our story with dealership principal and owner William H. Starkey in the latest edition here:

https://read.epgmediallc.com/i/1280477-august-28-2020