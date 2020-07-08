UTV race brings back 60-mile poker run to Arizona

The side-by-side world is headed to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in October for the debut of the UTV World Championship. Now, drivers from your dealership who aren’t quite pros but want to check out the track can do so with the launch of the UTVWC Poker Run registration.

The UTV World Championship announced the return of the Poker Run on Wednesday, Oct. 7. This is the sixth consecutive year for the UTVWC Poker Run event, and the first time being run on a 60-plus mile course through the beautiful surrounding desert of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

The Poker Run is the event’s way of bringing enthusiasts, racers, team members, and everyone in Lake Havasu together for a fun, family-friendly event behind the wheel of their own UTV to kick-off the week of festivities.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Time: 8:00AM – 5:00PM

Registration / Check In: 8:00AM – 1:00PM

Entry Fee: $125.00 per vehicle

The UTVWC Poker Run is expected to sell out.

Each entry will receive a Poker Run t-shirt and a commemorative poker chip, as well as have the chance to make the best poker hand to win cash & prizes from participating sponsors. Prizes will be handed out Wednesday evening at the UTVWC Kick-Off Party at the UTV Festival site inside Lake Havasu City State Park at Windsor Beach.

“The Poker Run is a way for fans and racers to get a glimpse of what the racecourse will look like on race day,” said UTV World Championship CEO, Matt Martelli. “This year, we’ve tripled the distance to make it a full one-day event with your friends and families. We already have some great sponsors on board, contributing some awesome prizes.”

The UTV World Championship is the world’s biggest UTV race and takes place every year in Lake Havasu City. The UTV World Championship draws the best UTV racers in the world to battle in both short course and desert races to decide who is the best UTV racer on the planet. The race features an ultra exciting side-by-side land rush start and intense door-to-door racing all the way until the checkered flag. The UTV World Championship has the biggest TV, online, and social media coverage in the sport of UTV racing.