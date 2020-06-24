Snowmobile Hall of Fame names Dealer of the Year

The International Snowmobile Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 Dealer of the Year sponsored by Snow Goer as part of its Class of 2020 announcement.

Day’s Powersports in Bloomer, Wisconsin, is this year’s recipient.

For a younger dealership, just 11 years old, Day’s Powersports has built a very distinguished reputation. A family owned business that believes in treating customers the way they like to be treated — like friends. The staff is top notch, very knowledgeable and treats every customer like an old friend.

Business owner Jamison Day has been with the Bloomer Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club for over two decades and has always been active in supporting and growing the sport of snowmobiling in Chippewa County.

Since starting the dealership, they have been avid advertisers on local snowmobile maps and sponsor signage on all the snow drags in Chippewa County. They provide a snowmobile for classroom studies during DNR Snowmobile Safety Courses. They open their shop space for club members to work on trail signs. Their shop and mechanics are readily available to help with repairs to groomers when needed and they provide storage for the grooming equipment.

Because of their knowledge of Wisconsin’s snowmobile program and their passion for snowmobiling, Day’s Powersports is an excellent choice for the 2020 International Snowmobile Dealer of the Year.