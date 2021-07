As a 2015 inductee into the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame, Paul Crane of Lancaster, New Hampshire has a long-term dedication to the sport – so much so that he’s even created his own museum displaying more than 130 machines (with an 40 offsite and ready to rotate into stock).

For many the museum is a 'Bucket List' visit, but if you’re unable to reach it in person you can check out some of the collection from the 12-minute tour video below.