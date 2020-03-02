Polaris unveiled its 2021 snowmobile model lineup Monday night at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. A crowd of over 900 dealership owners and staff from North America gathered as the brand revealed a robust lineup that had dealers giddy about the prospects for SnowCheck and in-season sales. The robust offering included 16 new models, a new engine and the new Matryx platform.

2021 Polaris 850 Indy VR1 129

Here’s a press release from Polaris with the details:

Experience the ultimate in performance, breakthrough technology and intelligent innovation from Polaris with the introduction of the model year 2021 snowmobiles. From the legendary trail performance of Indy and the deep snow-dominating RMK to the smooth riding and incredibly versatile Switchback and the extreme crossover capability of Titan, new riders and impassioned enthusiasts alike will find the ideal, industry-leading sled from Polaris.

With more than 100,000 customization options available through the Polaris SnowCheck program, enthusiasts can secure exclusive models such as the dominating trail performance of the all-new Indy VR1, the ultimate 50/50 crossover of the all-new Switchback Assault 146, or the all-mountain performance of RMK Khaos and the unmatched precision and predictability of PRO RMK. Spring customers can also choose powerful engine options such as the venerable 850 Patriot, now also available in-season, and the all-new 650 Patriot, along with industry-leading technology and innovation.

RMK – All-New SnowCheck Exclusive QuickDrive2 Drive System

The world’s best mountain sled lineup continues to raise the bar in 2021 with the all-new, SnowCheck-exclusive, QuickDrive2 (QD2) — a lightweight drive system. QuickDrive2 features a low-inertia design and 10 percent gearing reduction —resulting in reduced rider effort, an even quicker response and instantaneous lift.

Working in tandem with QuickDrive2 is a new Series 8 track available in 155-inch and 165-inch lengths. With a flex-optimized design and improved lug stiffness, the new Series 8 track delivers instantaneous lift, superior traction and optimum flotation for all types of mountain riding.

An expanded RMK Khaos lineup for 2021 will harness these new, exclusive technologies. In addition to the new QuickDrive2 and Series 8 track combinations, SnowCheck customers can also choose an all-new powder dominating RMK Khaos 163 with QuickDrive2 and Series 7 track with 3-inch lugs.

Not to be outdone, the king of the mountain PRO-RMK series will also be available with the low-inertia QuickDrive2 Drive System in both 2.75-inch and 3-inch lug configurations with track lengths up to 174 inches. Adding more performance across the entire RMK family is the expanded availability of 850 Patriot power in-season; SnowCheck available factory installed low-elevation clutching calibration; the return of the RMK EVO, designed for new riders; and the ultimate deep snow crossover SKS models.

New 650 Patriot Engine – Designed for Outstanding Durability, Unrivaled Efficiency and Exceptional Performance

After shocking the industry with the 850 Patriot, the most powerful snowmobile engine Polaris has ever built, the all-new 650 Patriot will do it again in 2021. Purpose-built to provide unparalleled durability, the new 650 Patriot delivers up to 60 percent improved fuel efficiency*, 10 percent more power* and 14 percent* more torque when compared to the Liberty 600. This powerful combination has the new 650 Patriot destined to become the undisputed king of the 600-class.

New Indy VR1 and Switchback Assault 146 - A New Dimension in Dominating Performance

For more than 65 years Polaris has defined and redefined the sport of snowmobiling through unprecedented innovation. This relentless pursuit continues with the introduction of the all new Indy VR1 and Switchback Assault 146 models. Both built upon the rider-first, SnowCheck-exclusive Matryx platform — they unlock an entirely new dimension of effortless rider control. The dominating trail performance of Indy VR1 combines ferocious acceleration, effortless control and intelligent technology. The Switchback Assault 146 is the ultimate 50/50 crossover delivering pure dominance on-trail and off.

2021 Polaris Switchback Assault 146

The Indy VR1 and Switchback Assault 146 introduce a new level of intelligent technology surrounding the rider. The Indy VR1 and Switchback Assault 146 will boast the industry’s first 7-inch interactive, touch-screen display. The new 7S Display is equipped with exclusive Polaris Ride Command Technology and integrates an entirely new level of intuitive, touch-screen control and customization options featuring Ride Command mapping, Group Ride tracking and Bluetooth connectivity.

Both the SnowCheck exclusive Indy VR1 and Switchback Assault 146 will feature industry-first SmartWarmers - thermostatically controlled hand and thumb warmers. SmartWarmers utilizes temperature sensing technology to ensure a consistent, customized flow of heat regardless of ambient temperature. Joining this breakthrough technology is an all-new NightBlade projector beam LED headlight with automotive intensity and all-new Lock & Ride FLEX accessory integration.

To ensure this level of dominating trail performance and effortless control isn’t limited to just SnowCheck customers, the all-new Indy XC Launch Edition will be available in extremely limited quantities in-season. With both 850 Patriot and 650 Patriot power on tap, the Indy Launch Edition will feature the Polaris Message Center gauge package.

2021 Polaris 800 Titan Adventure 155

Titan – Most Capable Crossover Now Smoother and Quieter

Polaris Titan model is the ultimate high-performance, do-it-all snowmobile for work or play. For model-year 2021, Titan introduces further refinement to the sled’s already inspiring capability with a new, quieter track design and new driveshaft with improved driveline for reduced vibration, quieter operation and increased efficiency for a truly refined riding experience.

AXYS Platform – The Rider-Balanced Industry Benchmark for Trail and Crossover Performance

The legendary Polaris AXYS platform continues to set the industry benchmark in trail-performance. The 2021 Indy lineup leads with the racing pedigree of the Indy XCR; dominates the trails with the iconic Indy XC; delivers all-day comfort and convenience with the Indy Adventure; employs proven performance with Indy SP; offers value and trail versatility with standard Indy models; and serves up the perfect sled for emerging riders with the INDY EVO.

For those looking for the ultimate in on- and off-trail performance, Switchback continues to lead the industry with the optimum combination of rider-balanced control and performance. For riders looking for premium big-bump performance and a race-proven pedigree, Switchback XCR delivers. Those preferring a smooth riding experience will covet the incredibly refined ride quality of Switchback PRO-S. And when it comes to the ultimate in crossover performance with the ideal blend of on-trail handling and intuitive off-trail control, the much-heralded Switchback Assault gets the nod.

Outfitted with a myriad of options, including race-proven suspension designs, premium shocks and new in-season availability of the 850 Patriot, enthusiasts can also take advantage of industry-leading SnowCheck customization during the spring-order period March 2 - April 15, 2020.

Apparel and Accessories - New Polaris 509 Helmets and Revolutionary Lock & Ride Flex

More than just world-class snowmobiles, Polaris also offers the ultimate in rider gear and accessories. We’re offering an expanded lineup of technical riding gear that features our TECH54 breathable, waterproof membrane fabric technology for the ultimate in function, warmth and style.

The all-new Polaris 509 Delta R4 is the ultimate all-in-one modular design. The Delta R4 delivers exceptional fog-free vision with the Ignite dual-pane heated shield, maximum field of view with the extended-face frame face shield and ultimate convenience with glove-friendly controls, including the easy-on and easy-off magnetic FidLock chin strap.

Polaris Engineered Parts and Accessories are designed to perfectly complement Polaris snowmobiles with innovation, performance and style. For 2021, an all-new Lock & Ride Flex accessory mounting system will redefine accessory integration with our fastest, easiest and most secure mounting system. With Lock & Ride Flex riders can add, remove and mix-and-match multiple configurations of storage and passenger seating with one simple click.

*Results derived from internal Polaris testing as compared to the Liberty 600 Cleanfire engine.