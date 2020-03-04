Polaris snowmobile dealer meeting wraps up (Insta)

Powersports Business editor in chief Dave McMahon has returned from the Polaris snowmobile 2021 model launch and dealer meeting in Texas. Of course, the over 100 visitors to the PSB Instagram story already knew that.
You can find the snowmobile model details here.
And you can find some outtakes from the event — including a dealer giving a nod to the Texas look — on our Instagram below. Follow us today to keep up with the latest in industry news and events.
View this post on Instagram
The @polarissnow 2021 model launch brought a crowd of dealers over 900 strong to Texas to see the new sleds, and try on some new gear! Dave ran into dealers from Rockland Marine and Equipment, @mthoodpolaris and @cascade.motorsports upon arrival! . . . #psbonly #polarissnowmobiles #snowmobiles #texas #snowmobiledealer