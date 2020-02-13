A shocking security camera video shows thieves ripping off the front doors of a powersports dealership in Gastonia, North Carolina, according to a report on Charlotte’s Fox 46.

The thieves stole three dirt bikes from McKenney-Salinas Powersports. Co-owner Don Willis says the shop recently installed the security cameras after a break-in resulted in the theft of five bikes in December.

Willis watched the 4:30 a.m. heist from home via an app on his phone after being alerted by a call from the security company.

