Aprilia’s on-track demo program back for 2020

Aprilia USA has announced the 2020 Aprilia Racers Days program, where customers can participate in a track day while experiencing the latest models from Aprilia.

Starting at the recently repaved Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, TX following the MotoGP weekend in April, Aprilia Racers Days will showcase the latest 2020 machines from the Noale, Italy-based manufacturer across five US tracks, several of which follow premiere race weekends, allowing enthusiasts to ride the same tracks professionals rode the previous weekend.

EVENT DETAILS:

Circuit of the Americas

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd

Austin, TX 78617

(Following MotoGP Weekend)

Road Atlanta

Monday, April 20, 2020

5300 Winder Hwy

Braselton, GA 30517

(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)

New Jersey Motorsports Park

Friday, May 15, 2020

8000 Dividing Creek Rd

Millville, NJ 08332

Buttonwillow Raceway Park

Monday, June 1, 2020

24551 Lerdo Hwy

Buttonwillow, CA 93206

The Ridge Motorsports Park

Monday, June 29, 2020

1060 W Eells Hill Rd

Shelton, WA 98584

(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)

For More Information: http://www.aprilia.com/

Tickets Available at: https://aprilia.regfox.com/aprilia-racers-days-2020

Aprilia Racers Days events will be supported directly by Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists, as well as partners Pirelli, Dainese and AGV to offer the best on-track experience with expert advice, performance and protection. The cost of participation in the events will not only qualify for an incredible track day experience with participants' existing motorcycle, but also include a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package, with ability to demo a new Aprilia for one of the track day sessions, equipped with Pirelli performance tires. Attendees will also have the ability to be measured for a custom suit from Dainese and try out the latest track suits as well as helmets from AGV. All registrants will receive $250 accessory voucher for qualifying Aprilia purchases before June 30.