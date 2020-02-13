Aprilia’s on-track demo program back for 2020

Aprilia USA has announced the 2020 Aprilia Racers Days program, where customers can participate in a track day while experiencing the latest models from Aprilia.
Starting at the recently repaved Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, TX following the MotoGP weekend in April, Aprilia Racers Days will showcase the latest 2020 machines from the Noale, Italy-based manufacturer across five US tracks, several of which follow premiere race weekends, allowing enthusiasts to ride the same tracks professionals rode the previous weekend.
EVENT DETAILS:
Circuit of the Americas
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd
Austin, TX 78617
(Following MotoGP Weekend)
Road Atlanta
Monday, April 20, 2020
5300 Winder Hwy
Braselton, GA 30517
(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)
New Jersey Motorsports Park
Friday, May 15, 2020
8000 Dividing Creek Rd
Millville, NJ 08332
Buttonwillow Raceway Park
Monday, June 1, 2020
24551 Lerdo Hwy
Buttonwillow, CA 93206
The Ridge Motorsports Park
Monday, June 29, 2020
1060 W Eells Hill Rd
Shelton, WA 98584
(Following MotoAmerica Weekend)
For More Information: http://www.aprilia.com/
Tickets Available at: https://aprilia.regfox.com/aprilia-racers-days-2020
Aprilia Racers Days events will be supported directly by Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists, as well as partners Pirelli, Dainese and AGV to offer the best on-track experience with expert advice, performance and protection. The cost of participation in the events will not only qualify for an incredible track day experience with participants' existing motorcycle, but also include a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package, with ability to demo a new Aprilia for one of the track day sessions, equipped with Pirelli performance tires. Attendees will also have the ability to be measured for a custom suit from Dainese and try out the latest track suits as well as helmets from AGV. All registrants will receive $250 accessory voucher for qualifying Aprilia purchases before June 30.