Dealership buys ex-WPS distribution center; targets e-comm growth

A dealership with a heavy and growing e-commerce presence has scooped up the former WPS distribution warehouse in Memphis to use as its own fulfillment center, Powersports Business has learned. WPS announced earlier this month that its former Memphis location has been integrated into its newly opened warehouse near Savannah, Georgia.

Chaparral Motorsports, located in San Bernardino, California, purchased the 109,000 square-foot, 7.17-acre Memphis facility to decrease delivery times for its Northeast and Midwest customers who order parts and accessories online at chapmoto.com.

Between Chaparral’s headquarters in southern California and this new facility in Memphis, Chaparral will now be able to ship product to 85 percent of its U.S.-based customers in two days or less.

Chaparral Motorsports’ new Memphis warehouse has been stocking inventory at a blistering rate, receiving cargo containers of product daily. There are currently more than 40,000 motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side tires from all the major manufacturers stored in the facility and ready to ship to customers.

The location features a highly efficient, three-level pick-and-pack system with plenty of room to grow. The massive storage capacity available at this facility will allow Chaparral to house a variety of products such as dirt bike gear, motorcycle helmets, and jackets, as well as parts and accessories that will be shipped to its customers’ doorsteps with less waiting time.

This expansion to the east is just one step in Chaparral’s continuing effort to provide its customers with fast and professional service.

Chaparral Motorsports offers Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Can-Am, Polaris, and Kymco motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, and utility vehicles at its San Bernardino location. It ranked 13th on the list of 2019 Kawasaki top-selling motorcycle dealerships.