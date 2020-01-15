Ski-Doo unveils new 2-stroke turbo snowmobile

Ski-Doo has unveiled its newest snowmobile, the Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo, the world’s first OEM-built 2-stroke turbo engine. Riders will experience factory-built power while receiving never-before-seen manufacturer-backed ease of use and peace of mind.

The high elevation experience gets easier and more fun as deep snow pilots get the same kind of power their low elevation comrades have had for years, with no turbo lag and the same renowned ultra-quick throttle response Rotax 850 E-TEC engines are famous for. The first-ever factory produced 2-stroke turbo also lets riders enjoy centrally balanced handling, lighter weight and consistent performance, as altitude increases. Factory integration, accurate calibration at all altitudes and conditions and the reassurance of a factory warranty promise peace of mind for users.

This new unit offers 165 horsepower from the industry’s leading 2-stroke engine to its fullest, all the way to 8,000 feet (2438 m) in altitude. Riders will also enjoy a 40-hp advantage over non-turbo 850’s from there up on the way to discovering stunning new winter playgrounds.

This 2020 late release Ski-Doo model begins with the REV Gen4 platform. More than a new engine, it’s a complete lightweight, turbocharged package fully designed by Rotax and Ski-Doo. In addition to delivering all its power at less weight than aftermarket turbo kits, the optimized layout in the chassis keeps the sled balanced side to side for easier handling. Available at dealers now, the Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo also comes standard with a new one-piece lightweight hood.

Highlights of Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo

Rotax designed and built turbocharged engine

First mass production 2-stroke turbocharged engine in any vehicle

165 horsepower up 8000 feet (2438 m) elevation, +40 horsepower over normally aspirated 850 E-TEC above that

Runs on pump gas

Factory integration delivers balanced handling and accurate calibration

Factory warranty

One-piece lightweight hood

Available at authorized Ski-Doo dealers now

Technology background for Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo

Designed specifically for the 850 E-TEC entirely within Rotax walls, the new turbo ensures full use of the 850 E-TEC’s 165 horsepower all the way up to 8000 feet and then maintains a significant 40-horsepower advantage over normally aspirated engines from 8000 feet to the top of any mountain.

When designing the new 850 E-TEC Turbo engine, four key factors were front and center for Rotax and Ski-Doo engineers to ensure optimal consumer satisfaction:

Responsive power delivery with no lag durability light weight Seamless integration into the responsive REV Gen4 platform

Optimizing power at minimal boost was critical for both throttle response and longevity. An intake with a short-track bypass tract keeps throttle response crisp and quick, while the streamlined exhaust system minimizes backpressure.

An electronically controlled wastegate maintains consistent boost pressure (up to 4 PSI) and delivers it precisely as needed, to ensure the dynamic performance characteristics of the 850 E-TEC are never lost.

The inhouse Ski-Doo/Rotax design advantages are immediately felt when riders experience how flawlessly the turbo package performs from idle to wide open throttle and how it integrates with the rest of the snowmobile. The compact turbine and compressor are ideally fitted within the REV Gen4 chassis. The lightweight material along with a patented lightweight continuous oiling system and optimized down pipe are laid out to ensure the entire powerpack stays centrally balanced within the frame.

It’s all wrapped in a new one-piece lightweight hood and unique side panel with strategically placed venting for optimal cooling of critical power-producing components and sleek styling.