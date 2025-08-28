Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Verge Motorcycles expands U.S. retail with new Los Angeles showroom

The StaffAugust 28, 2025

Verge Motorcycles has opened a new retail showroom inside the Bike Shed Moto Co. in downtown Los Angeles, marking another step in the electric superbike maker’s U.S. expansion. The location officially opens on August 28.

The Bike Shed Moto showroom marks Verge’s first major retail footprint in Southern California and is expected to play a key role in connecting the brand with U.S. riders. (Photo: Verge Motorcycles)

The partnership brings Verge’s high-performance electric superbikes into one of the most recognized lifestyle hubs in the motorcycle community. Riders will have the opportunity to see Verge models up close, shop branded merchandise, and participate in weekend test rides.

“Expanding our retail presence in the USA, especially with Bike Shed Moto Co. in a dynamic market like Los Angeles, is a significant step for Verge. Customers will now be able to see, feel, and experience our bikes in an authentic environment that reflects our shared passion for motorcycling,” — Pekka Parnanen of Verge Motorcycles.

Bike Shed Moto Co. co-founder Vikki van Someren added: “We’re excited to welcome Verge Motorcycles into our Los Angeles store and give our members the chance to ride and see these electric beasts in the flesh.”

Located at 1580 Industrial Street, the showroom marks Verge’s first major retail footprint in Southern California and is expected to play a key role in connecting the brand with U.S. riders.

