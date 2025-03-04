Report: Texas one of the worst states for motorcyclists

A new study shows that Texas is one of the worst states for motorcyclists. Hawaii ranked first on the list of most dangerous states to ride in.

A new study shows that Texas is one of the worst states for motorcyclists. Hawaii ranked number one on the list of most dangerous states to ride. (Photo: Pixlr)

Easton & Easton, a personal injury law firm, recently analyzed critical statistics in each U.S. state, including the number of fatal motorcycle accidents, the rate of fatalities among registered motorcycles, and the impact of impaired driving. Data was gathered from the NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

According to the report, Texas was ranked the second most dangerous state for motorcyclists, second only to Hawaii. Fatal motorcycle crashes account for 14.07% of the state’s fatal motorcycle accidents that are attributed to the state’s road networks. In 2022, 574 people in Texas died in motorcycle-related crashes — averaging 14.56 fatalities per 10,000 registered motorcycles.

Almost half of drivers involved in these fatal accidents were speeding, while 44.99% were under the influence of alcohol, the report states.

Motorcycle statistics for Texas:

Final score (100 = most dangerous): 72.9

Fatal motorcycle crashes: 558

Rate of fatal motorcycle crashes: 14.07%

People killed in motorcycle crashes: 574

People killed per 10K registered motorcycles: 14.56

Motorcycle drivers in fatal crashes: 978

Rate of drunk drivers in fatal motorcycle crashes: 44.99%

Rate of speeding drivers in fatal motorcycle crashes: 48.88%

Most dangerous states for motorcyclists:

Hawaii 78.0 33 29.73% Texas 72.9 558 14.07% Missouri 67.0 156 16.22% Arizona 65.8 234 19.78% Nevada 63.8 87 22.72% Colorado 63.2 144 20.60% South Carolina 62.3 165 16.19% Oregon 61.9 101 18.26% Arkansas 60.4 92 15.78% Delaware 60.0 20 13.99%

Source: Easton & Easton, The Statesman