Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announced May 12 that they will launch a new global racing championship featuring Harley bagger motorcycles, set to debut in 2026.

Pictured, from left, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP and rights holder to Dorna Sports; Harley-Davidson Chairman, President and CEO Jochen Zeitz; and Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer of Dorna Sports. (Photo: Harley-Davidson, MotoGP)

The 12-race series will race at six Grands Prix across Europe and North America, with riders battling it out on race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycles in two races per round.

The machines — engineered by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing and built for head-to-head competition — weigh approximately 617 pounds and produce more than 200 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of raw torque, reaching speeds over 186 mph. Every bike will be identical, ensuring close competition. The grid is expected to comprise six to eight teams, each fielding two riders.

Harley-Davidson has been pioneering performance on and off the road since our beginnings over 120 years ago. With this new series, we’re excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage. — Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP and rights holder to Dorna Sports, adds: “We offer a truly international platform for Harley-Davidson to expand their global reach, and Harley-Davidson is perfectly placed to join us in bringing our sport to new audiences as we team up with one of the most iconic lifestyle brands in the US.”