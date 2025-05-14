Harley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesUncategorized

Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announce new global racing series launching 2026

The StaffMay 14, 2025

Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announced May 12 that they will launch a new global racing championship featuring Harley bagger motorcycles, set to debut in 2026.

Pictured, from left, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP and rights holder to Dorna Sports; Harley-Davidson Chairman, President and CEO Jochen Zeitz; and Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer of Dorna Sports. (Photo: Harley-Davidson, MotoGP)

The 12-race series will race at six Grands Prix across Europe and North America, with riders battling it out on race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycles in two races per round.

The machines — engineered by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing and built for head-to-head competition — weigh approximately 617 pounds and produce more than 200 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of raw torque, reaching speeds over 186 mph. Every bike will be identical, ensuring close competition. The grid is expected to comprise six to eight teams, each fielding two riders.

Harley-Davidson has been pioneering performance on and off the road since our beginnings over 120 years ago. With this new series, we’re excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage. — Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP and rights holder to Dorna Sports, adds: “We offer a truly international platform for Harley-Davidson to expand their global reach, and Harley-Davidson is perfectly placed to join us in bringing our sport to new audiences as we team up with one of the most iconic lifestyle brands in the US.”

Tags
The StaffMay 14, 2025

Related Articles

Former MotoGP rider makes history with first King of the Baggers victory

May 8, 2025

Harley-Davidson clashes with shareholders in high-stakes boardroom fight

May 7, 2025
NPDA logo

NPDA’s H-D Council shares H Partners’ concerns with leadership, culture at Motor Company

May 7, 2025
H-D Q1 retail sales

Harley focuses on financing arm, addresses tariffs and consumer trends in Q1 earnings call

May 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.