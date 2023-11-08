Greenger Powersports hires vice president of sales and marketing

Greenger Powersports has named JJ Pecsok as the new vice president of sales and marketing.



“I am extremely excited about the opportunity with Greenger Powersports, and I look forward to expanding our all-star team here,” Pecsok says. “The electric powersports industry is in its early stages, presenting an excellent opportunity for growth. With the incredible products Simon Zhu designs and develops, Greenger is in a strong position to really push this market forward.”

Pecsok will be working to increase brand awareness, reputation, and sales by implementing new processes and programs for Greenger’s dealer partners, while also improving the customer experience and service. Photo courtesy of Greenger

Pecsok joins Greenger with well over 16 years of experience in the powersports industry, including firsthand experience as a rider for American Honda’s amateur team, where he won several national championships. He also has ample experience on the business side of the industry where he has held various sales and marketing roles at Fox Racing, Tucker Powersports, and Hisun Motors Corporation.

“Sustainable growth requires effective leadership, and bringing JJ aboard now allows us to continue scaling at a pace that allows for maximum return,” says Simon Zhu, founder and chief executive officer of Greenger Powersports. “With his years of experience in the powersports industry, I know we have the right individual for the job, and I am thrilled to see what he will accomplish here.”

As Greenger Powersports continues to grow and expand, Pecsok will be at the helm of all new sales and marketing initiatives. Visit the Greenger Powersports website for more information.