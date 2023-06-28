Greenger partners with marketing agency to support next stage of growth

Greenger Powersports has partnered with Kahn Media, an award-winning and full-service integrated marketing firm, to solidify and expand its position in electric powersports and e-bikes. Kahn Media will implement strategic public and influencer relations, targeted digital marketing campaigns and manage social media. The marketing effort will build awareness and brand affinity among both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business audiences and help support the Greenger dealer network.

“Greenger has been on a rapid growth trajectory as a leading name in electric powersports and is poised to enter the next phase in the company’s journey,” says Doug Chapman, general manager of Greenger. “As we look to expand our reach and customer base across categories, it was important to select an agency with deep experience in the market. Kahn Media’s track record for building and supporting brands in motorsports, powersports and lifestyle products made them the perfect choice.”

Greenger has a full line-up of electric options for the next generation of riders. The CRF-E2 is a Honda Official Licensed Product and the first electric motorcycle to bear the famous Honda CRF name. The G3 and G3S models round out Greenger’s two-wheeled powersports line with supermoto and off-road versions. The company plans to start shipping its G16 PRO electric scooter in July of 2023. In addition to its powersports products, Greenger offers a family of e-bikes with options for all riders and terrains. Current models include the Saddleback, Ozark, Shasta and Shasta ST, and Telluride. To ensure the fun never ends, Greenger supplies 1200w and 2000w portable power banks, as well as a 250w solar panel option.

“As a team of story tellers and enthusiasts, we thrive when we partner with brands that are clear innovators in their market,” says Dan Kahn, president and CEO of Kahn Media. “With its line-up of electric powersports products, Greenger is raising the bar for what is possible in the two-wheeled enthusiast space. We’re thrilled to be their partner on this next stage of growth.”

Kahn Media is a full-service public relations and integrated marketing agency focused on a variety of markets, including mobility, technology, automotive and luxury-lifestyle. With a deep understanding of the new media landscape, Kahn builds campaigns that increase brand awareness, consumer interaction and sales by crafting cohesive public relations, social media, influencer, content marketing and digital ad campaigns that cascade across all forms of media to inform, influence and engage the desired audience.