Greenger Powersports to launch exclusive promotion

Greenger Powersports has announced it will launch a promotion that offers special financing and a complimentary electric balance bike from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. Customers who purchase an all-new CRF-E2 can qualify for a special financing rate of 6.99% APR through a recent partnership between Greenger and Octane Lending.

Additionally, customers who purchase a CRF-E2 at their Honda dealer will receive a complimentary 12-inch or 16-inch Saddleback electric balance bike from Greenger.

The CRF-E2 is a Honda Official Licensed Product and the equivalent of a 50cc dirt bike. Photos courtesy of Greenger Powersports

“The CRF-E2 has been designed with top-notch performance and versatility, and this promotion allows us to make it even more accessible to our customers,” says Doug Chapman, general manager of Greenger. “We believe that this combination of special financing and a free Saddleback truly enhances the value proposition of the CRF-E2 and provides families with even more opportunities to create lasting memories.”

Consumers can purchase the CRF-E2 from any authorized Honda dealer during the promotional period to receive the special rate. To complement the purchase of the all-new CRF-E2, the free 12-inch or 16-inch Saddleback electric balance bike will be provided to the consumer upon proof of purchase.

The CRF-E2 from Greenger is a Honda Official Licensed Product and the electric equivalent of a 50cc dirt bike without the noise, emissions and heat from a gas engine. With the Saddleback and other e-bikes, Greenger's line-up of products provides riding options for the whole family. For more information on the CRF-E2, Saddleback and other Greenger Powersports models, visit the Greenger website. www.greengerpowersports.com.