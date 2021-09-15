Inventory in Newfoundland dwindling amid ‘nightmare’ shortage

Mirroring similar inventory problems felt throughout much of the U.S., dealers in Newfoundland and Labrador are struggling to find both parts and machines as demand remains strong among possible customers.

"Being able to get things is a nightmare," said Corey Squires, a sales representative at the Atlantic Recreation dealership in Mount Pearl, according to the CBC.

Powersports Business recently spoke with Gary Gustafson of G-Force Consulting to learn more about how OEMs are working through both parts and employer shortages.

Are you still short on inventory and parts? If so, let us know how you’ve been working through the challenges.