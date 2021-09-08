Ontario introduces snowmobile trail permit fee increase for 2022

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) is announcing a permit fee increase for 2022 Seasonal and Classic Trail Permits. According to an announcement, the $5 increase will help the OFSC and its member organizations keep pace with rising operating costs, while ensuring snowmobiling remains affordable across the province.

“The OFSC is committed to providing the best snowmobiling experience possible and that means continued investments in trails, equipment, and infrastructure,” said CEO Ryan Eickmeier in the announcement. “With rising costs of goods and services as well as increased demand on our trail system, this funding increase will allow us to put additional resources directly where they are needed most, on the snow.”

The cost of Ontario 2022 Seasonal and Classic Snowmobile Trail Permits are as follows:

Seasonal Permit

Purchased prior to November 2, 2021: $195

Purchased November 2, 2021 to December 1, 2021: $225

December 2, 2021 onwards: $275

Classic Permit

Purchased prior to November 2, 2021: $155

Purchased November 2, 2021 to December 1, 2021: $155

December 2, 2021 onwards: $185

“Ontario permits continue to offer exceptional value when compared to many other recreational activities,” Eickmeier said. “Having held firm on pricing since the 2018 season despite rapidly rising costs, we are confident that this is a fair and balanced plan, and we look forward to seeing you on the trails this winter.”

The permit fee increase were endorsed by the OFSC membership and based on an approved business case submitted to the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario. Permits go on sale on October 1, 2021.

