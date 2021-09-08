Honda donates three Repsol CBR1000RRs to benefit ride for kids

To celebrate its 30th year as presenting sponsor of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Ride for Kids, American Honda has announced it will donate three Repsol-edition CBR1000RR sport bikes from its private collection, to be auctioned through Iconic Motorbikes. The auction will run September 3-10, with all proceeds going to the PBTF. The amount raised will be announced during Ride for Kids, which takes place September 12.

In selected model years, American Honda has imported the CBR1000RR in special Repsol graphics as a tribute to the factory Honda MotoGP team, for whom the global multi-energy company has been the title sponsor since 1994. That relationship has produced 15 MotoGP Rider World Championships, via Mick Doohan, Alex Criville, Valentino Rossi, Nicky Hayden, Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez.

The CBR1000RR was initially offered in 2004, replacing the CBR954RR, and the inaugural special-edition Repsol version came the following year. The 2007 Repsol Honda CBR1000RR came just after Nicky Hayden’s 2006 MotoGP title. The 2009 special edition of the CBR1000RR is the only gen. 2 version, following the model’s 2008 overhaul.

All three motorcycles being auctioned have 0 miles, and while the trio would make for an incredible collection, the units will be auctioned individually. Bids may be placed through Iconic Motorbikes:

- 2005 Repsol Honda CBR1000RR

- 2007 Repsol Honda CBR1000RR

- 2009 Repsol Honda CBR1000RR

“Partnering with the PBTF on Ride for Kids is an honor, and we’re pleased to celebrate the relationship by offering these special-edition Repsol Honda CBR1000RR sport bikes for auction,” said Bill Savino, Senior Manager of Customer Engagement at American Honda in the announcement. “For the past 30 years, the American motorcycling community has always come through to help PBTF families, and we know we can once again count on riders to bid on these beautiful bikes and participate in a local Ride for Kids.”

As the nation’s longest running charitable motorcycle ride, Ride for Kids has raised millions of dollars to support research and family programs for children battling brain tumors. Since 1991, Ride for Kids supporters and Honda have provided a thriving community of support to tens of thousands of kids across the United States and helped the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation fund nearly $50 million in research, accelerating the path to a cure.

“American Honda has been an incredible partner of the Ride for Kids for 30 years, helping the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation empower motorcyclists to change the outcome for kids with brain tumors by doing what they love most – riding,” said Bob McNamara, PBTF’s National Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement in the announcement. “Finding a cure is an ongoing battle, one we’ll win through collaboration. We’re grateful for Honda continuing to lead the way through this auction with Iconic Motorbikes, and we can’t wait to celebrate the auction results and the anniversary of Honda’s partnership on National Ride for Kids Day this September 12.”

On September 12, riders across the nation will join forces on a single day to support the 28,000 children and teens living in the United States with a brain tumor or central nervous system tumor. Across the country, local ride communities can rally together and fundraise for lifesaving research and family support programs. This year, some rides are in person and some virtual, through a national partnership with the Rever motorcycle app.

