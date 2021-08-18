Pikes Peak International Hill Climb drops motorcycle classes

According to a recent announcement, after two years of research, deliberation, thoughtful consideration and advice from colleagues in the motorsports industry, the Board of the Directors of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has made the decision to discontinue motorcycle competition as part of the annual Race to the Clouds.

“Motorcycle competition has been part of the history of the race off-and-on since 1916, and has been both thrilling and tragic for competitors and fans alike,” said Fred Veitch, interim chairman of the board, in the announcement. “This has been a long process and a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right decision and one that is in the best interest of the organization at this time.”

The history of motorcycle racing on Pikes Peak dates back to the very inception of the race in 1916. However, as records have been broken throughout the decades, tragedy has also befallen the track – ultimately leading to the decision to end it.

