2021 Boating Industry Top 100 applications due July 26

The 2021 Boating Industry Top 100, recognizing the best boat dealers in North America, applications are due July 26, 2021. Remember, this year there are two applications: the full in-depth application and the new streamlined application designed to save you time while applying.

Both versions of the application can be found HERE.

For more than a decade, the Top 100 has celebrated the best of the best among dealers in North America. Being the “best” doesn’t mean you need to have sell the most boats or make the most money. It does, however, mean that these dealers focus on those things that set the apart from the competition: professionalism, customer service, marketing and overall business acumen.

The 2021 Top 100 will be announced and celebrated on the final evening of the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT, November 10, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Top 100 is made possible by the Top 100 Leadership Alliance: Dealer Profit Services and Kicker Marine Audio.

Opportunities to join the 2021 Top 100 Leadership Alliance and support the Top 100 program are still available. Contact National Sales Manager Leslie Palmer at LPalmer@boatingindustry.com or 763-383-4460 for more information.