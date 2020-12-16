Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT 2020 triples attendance

With virtual events all the rage in 2020, Powersports Business sibling publication Boating Industry was pleased to report its first-ever virtual ELEVATE SUMMIT 2020 found itself in good company.

According to Boating Industry, ELEVATE SUMMIT 2020 far exceeded its goals to connect, collaborate, cultivate and celebrate top marine industry visionaries and emerging leaders over strategic content, posting an impressive 300% increase in participants from its 2019 inaugural event launch.

“We couldn’t be more pleased by the significant increase of participation by leaders from all segments of the marine industry,” said ELEVATE SUMMIT show director Susan Clement. “More than 200 companies were represented and nearly 500 registered for the virtual event. Equally important, the follow-up surveys and conversations have been highly complimentary of the event format, content and execution overall.”

Held virtually Nov. 17, the ELEVATE SUMMIT featured a mix of internal and external experts addressing a variety of relevant topics expressly designed for industry thought leaders, ranging from economic and legislative updates and forecasts, to leadership strategies, late-breaking industry market data, plus an in-depth conversation with 2020 Mover and Shaker David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation.

The event also included long-awaited announcement of the 2020 Boating Industry Top 100 Dealer Awards.

You can view the Top 100 presentation by clicking HERE.