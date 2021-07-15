‘Wake the Desert’ to be held July 16-18

Back from a year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16th annual Wake the Desert competition will be held this weekend with help from Family Powersports in San Angelo, Texas.

The competition offers a total of $20,000 in payouts for the Pro Mens and Womens competitors, as well as, offers divisions for beginners.

Powersports Business plans to speak with general manager Steven Harper after the event to see how it went, and learn why the dealership keeps doing it. Keep an eye out for future coverage!