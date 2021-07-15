Harley-Davidson Museum groundbreaking ceremony set for July 15

Media and select members of the public, including Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee, will join Bill Davidson, vice president of the Harley-Davidson Museum, for a special groundbreaking on Thursday, July 15.

The Harley-Davidson Museum team is thrilled to announce a new addition to its lineup of incredible event spaces on the bucolic, 20-acre campus. When complete, the all-new Garage will boast more than 8,000-square-feet of event space, floor-to-ceiling views of the Menomonee Valley, state-of-the-art audio/visual components and more. The team at 1903™ Events is looking forward to booking special occasions, weddings, corporate events and more. The new space is expected to be complete in spring of 2022.

Media are invited to join the festivities beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 for a uniquely Harley-Davidson “groundbreaking.” Please email Tim McCormick with any questions or to RSVP and/or follow this link for photos and renderings of the new event space.

With the recent return of Bike Nights (including Ladies’ Bike Night on July 22), weekend demos and so much more popping up on campus, no summer is complete without a visit to 6th & Canal.

The Harley-Davidson Museum during a 2014 Bike Night.

