Wounded Warrior Project veterans tour Harley-Davidson Museum

Rolling Project Odyssey was quite the site to see last week, as the dozen or so veterans were granted a private tour of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee as part of the Wounded Warriors program.

The group offered the unique group riding experience as part of the Wounded Warriors program to “help support warriors as they recover from the invisible wounds of war.”

According to, WDJT-Milwaukee, a lot of the therapy also comes from simply talking with one another. "We all suffer from the invisible wounds of war, so having like-minded men and women around, your brothers and sisters, even though you put on different uniforms, it really means a lot to us to just sit together and talk, share stories," said Army veteran and WWP spokesperson Deven Schei in the article. "That's where a lot of the therapy really, really helps a lot."

Powersports Business previously reported when Signature Harley-Davidson helped create the Northwest Ohio Gold Star Family Memorial in its local community.

With the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 in a few weeks, is your dealership planning anything to celebrate those who have served? If so, let us know!