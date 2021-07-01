Indian expands rental locations throughout US, Canada

Indian Motorcycle has announced new rental locations throughout the United States and Canada, adding 14 new rental affiliates.

With 25 total locations, Indian Motorcycle Rentals are now available in many top riding destinations, including San Diego, Sturgis, Austin, Nashville, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Panama City Beach, Vancouver and more. Indian Motorcycle Rental affiliates will each house a fleet with various models from the current model year lineup. Each rental fleet will be updated every 12-18 months to enable riders to have the opportunity to experience the latest and greatest from Indian Motorcycle, including the all-new Indian Chief and refined 2022 FTR lineup. Riders with a valid motorcycle license can visit Rentals.IndianMotorcycle.com to confirm bike availability and make reservations.

“As stay-at-home restrictions from the past year contributed to a surge within motorcycling, we’re excited to offer more ways for riders to experience what Indian Motorcycle has to offer,” said Aaron Jax, vice president of Indian Motorcycle in the announcement. “Whether in need of a bike for commuting, for an upcoming ride, or simply for an extended demo experience, Indian Motorcycle Rentals provide a premium experience for locals and visitors alike.”

According to the announcement, each motorcycle rental will include damage coverage as part of the rental fee. Riders are required to have a motorcycle endorsement and be fully geared up, including a DOT-approved helmet, long pants and close-toed shoes. Additional protective gear such as gloves, riding jacket and high-visibility or reflective clothing, is also recommended. Loaner helmets are also available for those riders in need.

Powersports Business will have an exclusive story featuring a dealership utilizing the program in its second year in the upcoming edition. Keep an eye on future coverage.

Until then, what are you seeing in your area for rental availability and demand? Let us know by reaching out to NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com