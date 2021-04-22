Tucker Powersports launches new boating and PWC product line

Tucker Powersports has announced the company's return to the personal watercraft (PWC) and boating business with a new catalog of accessories, parts and apparel for watercraft and water sports. The return to the segment marks a 15-year hiatus.

"Nearly 1,500 of our current customers sell watercraft in their dealerships," said Brad Turner, Tucker's vice president of sales in the announcement. "Those dealers and their customers are demanding greater access to PWC accessories and gear, it's only natural that Tucker will have the products they need."

The new Tucker Water catalog features a range of products for watercraft owners. Wearables include life jackets, fishing shirts and shorts, gloves, aqua socks, boots and sunglasses. Replacement parts include marine-grade batteries, engine components like gaskets, filters, fuel pumps, regulators, starters, stators and bilge pumps and grips.

There is also a broad range of trailer parts and upgrades along with safety equipment, cleaners and waxes, anchors, lubricants and tools. On the fun side, the lineup includes several inflatables, towropes and even a Tucker-quality, high-volume squirt gun. Brand names found in the 132-page catalog include Airhead, Gator Waders, West Marine, 100%, Yuasa, NGK, Motion Pro, K&N, ProTaper, Scott, Kenda, QuadBoss, Red Line, Maxima, Motul, and BikeMaster.

"This is an exciting and rapidly growing market segment," said Turner. "We plan to expand this product line with more gear and more great brands. When a dealer needs products for on-road, off-road, two-wheels, four-wheels, e-bicycles, scooters or great gear for their watersports, Tucker will be there to help."