Women’s Motorcycle Tours announce 2021 events

Women’s Motorcycle Tours (WMT) know there’s nothing more rewarding than crafting unique and engaging experiences to bring women motorcyclists and women together who are interested in the motorcycle lifestyle. Whether women want to join in for a day ride, a weekend retreat, a weeklong tour, or a coast-to-coast event, there are numerous ways to join WMT to experience the sisterhood of the motorcycling community and the freedom of the open road.

For the last 10 years it has been the mission of Women’s Motorcycle Tours to reinvent the way women motorcycle riders come together. WMT features programming curated exclusively by women riders, and for female riders and those women interested in the motorcycling lifestyle.

“I started Women’s Motorcycle Tours with one tour - the Women’s Empowerment Motorcycle Tour. Ten years ago there weren’t nearly as many female riders and we were an anomaly,” said WMT owner Alisa Clickenger. “After chancing upon a couple of other women riders on the other side of the country and having a blast riding with them, I realized that I wanted to recreate the joy and connection I experienced riding with those ladies. I also wanted to serve as a mentor and empower them to go out and explore on their own motorcycle journeys. While my tour offerings have changed over the years, I’ve continued with the Teaching Tours because I love sharing my knowledge and experience in order to uplift and educate other women… I’ve ridden all over the world by myself, but I’ve learned that the shared experiences are so much richer and rewarding - and I just want to pass that on to others so they can enjoy motorcycling as much as I have.”

Women’s Motorcycle Tours is now a motorcycle experience company exclusively focused on women, offering life-changing motorcycle experiences, moto mindset coaching and bespoke motorcycle tours throughout the United States and across the world. With years of event planning experience and hundreds of thousands of miles behind them, the team at WMT understands the power and excitement that epic journeys offer. The camaraderie and friendships that form over the course of their tours have proven to change lives, establish life-long friendships, and bring families together in a way that only riding motorcycles can.

Now WMT offers group and custom tours, conferences, and outdoor festivals. WMT’s events are now held online and in-person, and feature inspiring stories, educational seminars and the opportunity for female motorcycle riders from all over the world to make meaningful connections with each other.

2021 Events & Tours

- 2021 Suffragists Centennial Motorcycle Ride - July 21 to August 20, 2021

- 2021 LIVE Women’s Motorcycle Festival & Conference - August 19-22, 2021

- 2021 Women’s Motorcycle Conference *ONLINE* - Theme: Education - November 5-6, 2021